Two lorries have crashed into each other on a major motorway this evening.

Severe delays have been reported on the M3 westbound at 5.45pm. The collision took place between junction 2 for the M25 and junction 3 for Lightwater.

National Highways South East said all lanes are closed on the M3 as a result. They said: “M3 westbound between J2 (M25) and J3 (Lightwater) Surrey.

“Lanes closed due to a collision involving two lorries. They need to be separated and recovered. Then there's a lot of debris to clear before all lanes can be reopened.

“90 min delay and 9 miles of congestion.”