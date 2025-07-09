M3: Two lorries crash into each other between junction 2 and 3 near M25 causing severe 90 minute delays
Two lorries have crashed into each other on a major motorway this evening.
Severe delays have been reported on the M3 westbound at 5.45pm. The collision took place between junction 2 for the M25 and junction 3 for Lightwater.
National Highways South East said all lanes are closed on the M3 as a result. They said: “M3 westbound between J2 (M25) and J3 (Lightwater) Surrey.
“Lanes closed due to a collision involving two lorries. They need to be separated and recovered. Then there's a lot of debris to clear before all lanes can be reopened.
“90 min delay and 9 miles of congestion.”
