M3: Two lorries crash into each other between junction 2 and 3 near M25 causing severe 90 minute delays

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 18:07 BST
Two lorries have crashed into each other on a major motorway this evening.

Severe delays have been reported on the M3 westbound at 5.45pm. The collision took place between junction 2 for the M25 and junction 3 for Lightwater.

National Highways South East said all lanes are closed on the M3 as a result. They said: “M3 westbound between J2 (M25) and J3 (Lightwater) Surrey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lanes closed due to a collision involving two lorries. They need to be separated and recovered. Then there's a lot of debris to clear before all lanes can be reopened.

“90 min delay and 9 miles of congestion.”

Related topics:TrafficEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice