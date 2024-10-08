M3: Man sustains serious injuries following collision with tree - police appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has sustained serious injuries after his car collided with a tree in a serious M3 collision.

Police officers are continuing their appeal for information following a serious M3 collision which took place on Friday, October 4 at approximately 10:22pm. Officers responded to a report that a silver Honda Civic had left the northbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this time. The police believe that the rider of a blue motorcycle stopped at the scene of the incident but left the scene without leaving their details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police appeal following collision on M3 Police appeal following collision on M3
Police appeal following collision on M3

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’re appealing directly to this person to come forward and speak to us as they may witnessed the collision or have information that could help with our investigation. We’d also like to hear from anyone who was on Huish Lane, which runs over the M3 at Old Basing.

“Did you witness anything, or do you have a dashcam footage in your vehicle which may have caught footage of the incident?

“If anyone has any information or dash cam footage of the Civic, the motorcyclist, or anything relevant to thiscollision, please contact us.”

You can call 101 quoting reference 44240431989, or make a report online using the same reference number. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:PoliceHampshireHonda CivicHospitalMotorcyclist

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice