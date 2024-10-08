M3: Man sustains serious injuries following collision with tree - police appeal
Police officers are continuing their appeal for information following a serious M3 collision which took place on Friday, October 4 at approximately 10:22pm. Officers responded to a report that a silver Honda Civic had left the northbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 6 and collided with a tree.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this time. The police believe that the rider of a blue motorcycle stopped at the scene of the incident but left the scene without leaving their details.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’re appealing directly to this person to come forward and speak to us as they may witnessed the collision or have information that could help with our investigation. We’d also like to hear from anyone who was on Huish Lane, which runs over the M3 at Old Basing.
“Did you witness anything, or do you have a dashcam footage in your vehicle which may have caught footage of the incident?
“If anyone has any information or dash cam footage of the Civic, the motorcyclist, or anything relevant to thiscollision, please contact us.”
