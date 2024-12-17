M3 northbound partially blocked following crash with heavy delays building

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 07:51 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 07:57 BST
Drivers are facing ‘heavier traffic than normal’ this morning due to a crash on the motorway.

A crash on the M3 northbound is causing heavy delays which are backing onto the M27.

The Hampshire county Council Traffic & Travel X said: “#M3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an incident, heavy delays backed onto #M27.”

The AA wrote: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).

“Following a brief hold of around 5 minutes, traffic is now able to pass the scene. ”

