M3 northbound partially blocked following crash with heavy delays building
Drivers are facing ‘heavier traffic than normal’ this morning due to a crash on the motorway.
The Hampshire county Council Traffic & Travel X said: “#M3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an incident, heavy delays backed onto #M27.”
The AA wrote: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Northbound from J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).
“Following a brief hold of around 5 minutes, traffic is now able to pass the scene. ”
