M3: One lane closed and heavy traffic on motorway following crash

Published 8th Aug 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 17:43 BST
Drivers are facing delays on a major motorway this evening (August 8 ).

One lane has been closed on the M3 and commuters are facing increasing delays following a crash.

The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M3 Southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South).”

