M3: One lane closed and heavy traffic on motorway following crash
Drivers are facing delays on a major motorway this evening (August 8 ).
One lane has been closed on the M3 and commuters are facing increasing delays following a crash.
The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M3 Southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South).”
