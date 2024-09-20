Car and truck crash sees delays on M3 for rush hour drivers

A lane has been closed after a crash between a car and truck on the M3.

Breaking news

Rush hour drivers are being delayed this Friday afternoon after the incident southbound near junction 9 around 3.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and delays due to crash on M3 Southbound from J9 A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North) to J10 A31 (Winchester).”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 4m to a collision involving a car and truck. No injuries were reported and the road is now clear.”

