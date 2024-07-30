M3 Traffic: One lane blocked southbound following incident between Eastleigh and Chandlers Ford

By Joe Williams
Published 30th Jul 2024, 09:38 BST
One lane is blocked of a major Hampshire motorway following an incident with delays building.

The incident occurred on the M3 southbound between Chandlers Ford (J12) and Eastleigh (J13) this morning (July 30). Heavy delays are building on the approach.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M3 Southbound - one lane BLOCKED between J12/A335 Chandlers Ford and J13/A335 Eastleigh due to an incident, heavy delays building.”

AA Traffic News shows traffic building to just south of Winchester and the exit to the B3335.

