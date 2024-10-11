M3: Two lanes closed between Winchester and Winnall northbound following crash
There are significant delays on the M3 following a crash which has resulted in two lane closures.
The crash has taken place on the M3 northbound between junction 10, A31 (Winchester), to junction 9, A34 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). There are hefty delays all the way down to junction 12 (Eastleigh). The AA said: “Long delays and two lanes closed due to crash.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Traffic wrote on X: “#M3 Northbound - 2 lanes BLOCKED between J10/#A31 #Winchester and J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an incident, heavy delays building.”
