M3: Two lanes closed on motorway following crash involving multiple cars - heavy delays building
Two lanes have been closed on the M3 following a multi-vehicle crash.
Two lanes have been closed on the M3 southbound at junction 4a as a result of a crash involving multiple cars.
AA said: “Stop-start traffic and two lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M3 Southbound at J4A A327 (Farnborough). Lane one and two (of three) are closed.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X said: “#M3 Southbound - 2 Lanes BLOCKED at J4A/A327 #Fleet due to a multi-vehicle incident, heavy delays building.”
As a result of this crash, there are heavy delays in and around the area.