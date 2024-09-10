Major closures on the A27 near Havant as part of essential work to repair and maintain the bridge
Overnight closures have been in place for weeks as well as 50mph restrictions while work is being carried out to resurface the carriageway replace bridge joints and replace the central reservation in a bid to extend the life of the bridge.
However this weekend is the first of two full closures of the A27 carriageway - first on the westbound side and then on the eastbound.
The first will take place from 9pm on September 13 to 6am on September 16 where the westbound carriageway will be closed between Langstone and Warblington with traffic diverted via Park Road South, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road, and Emsworth Road. This will be followed by four overnight closures.
Then from 9pm on September 20 to 6am on September 23 the eastbound carriageway will be closed in the same place with the same diversions in place. This will then also be followed by four overnight closures.
The narrow lanes on the A27 will be removed on September 12.
