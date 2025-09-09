A3: Major commuter route 'partially blocked' and hefty delays amid crash this morning
A carriageway on the A3 is partially blocked this morning following a crash which has caused tail backs.
The AA has reported that the crash happened earlier this morning on the northbound carriageway before the Chalton Lane, near Butser Ancient Farm.
As a result, there is significant congestion with an average speed of ten miles per hour currently.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3 Northbound before Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off).
“Delays of seven minutes on A3(M) Northbound between J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) and A3 (Clanfield).”