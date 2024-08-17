Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers were impacted by serious delays yesterday (August 16) after it was confirmed that a person had been hit by a train.

Southern Rail reported that ‘it is with great sadness’ that a person was hit by a train between Chichester and Havant and, as a result, all lines in the area were closed.

Southern Rail continued to post updates regarding the line closure and how people can get compensation if they have been impacted by the incident.

An update, posted at 10:34pm said: “Emergency services are on site working to deal with this incident and services information will follow once it is confirmed.

Southern Rail has confirmed that a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant. Picture: Getty - (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

“To help your with your journey your tickets are being accepted on the following alternatives: “- South Western Railway services on any reasonable route to & from the Portsmouth and Southampton areas, including services to & from London Waterloo, where available. “- GWR services between Portsmouth and Southampton Stagecoach Route 500 bus services between Littlehampton, Barnham and Chichester. “- Stagecoach Route 700 bus services between Littlehampton, Chichester, Emsworth and Portsmouth, but this route will be closing for the night shortly.”

The routes impacted by the major incident included the services that run to and from Portsmouth and Southampton and a number of rail replacements were requested to go between Chichester and Havant. There are no longer delays between the lines impacted and the train service posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), saying: “We work closely with @samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone.

“If your journey has been delayed by 15 mins or more, you can claim Delay Repay compensation which you can choose to donate to @samaritans to support their life-saving work.”