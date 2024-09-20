Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail have confirmed that a person has been hit by a train between two stations.

Southern Rail posted to X: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Southern Rail has confirmed a major incident this morning. Trains are currently not running between Chichester and Havant due to a person being hit by a train. | Daniel Oreilly

The train service has confirmed that there will be no trains running between those stations as a result of the major incident and, as a result, there are delays for multiple services.

Southern Rail added: “No trains will run between Chichester-Havant, until further notice. This will affect trains running on the below routes - in both directions: Brighton to Southampton Central, London Victoria to Bognor Regis.

“Railway replacement buses have been requested to help cover journeys where possible and once these appear, we will be sure to let you know on here and our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are travelling now, your journey may take up to 60 minutes longer then usual - please check your train/bus.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill - or you can visit www.samaritans.org.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information