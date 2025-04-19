Major road closure on A31 westbound following serious crash between Cadnam and Ringwood

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 08:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major road closure has been in place on a busy A-road since the early hours of this morning following a serious crash.

The road closure is in place on the A31 westbound between Cadnam and Ringwood following a serious crash this morning (April 19).

The crash was reported on the National Highways X page at approximately 3:29am and a closure has been in place since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 20-21 (Leicester and Lutterworth) this morning (Tuesday, April 8).The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 20-21 (Leicester and Lutterworth) this morning (Tuesday, April 8).
The M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 20-21 (Leicester and Lutterworth) this morning (Tuesday, April 8).

National Highways South East wrote: “The A31 in Hampshire is closed westbound between the M27 Cadnam Interchange and the A338 near Ringwood

“This is due to a serious collision being attended by Hampshire Police. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene dealing with traffic management.”

The AA currenly says: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A31 Westbound from M27 J1 (Cadnam) to A338 Salisbury Road.”

There is a diversion route in place - for more information about the diversion, click here.

For more information about the crash, click here.

Related topics:HampshireTrafficNew Forest

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice