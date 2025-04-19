Major road closure on A31 westbound following serious crash between Cadnam and Ringwood
The road closure is in place on the A31 westbound between Cadnam and Ringwood following a serious crash this morning (April 19).
The crash was reported on the National Highways X page at approximately 3:29am and a closure has been in place since.
National Highways South East wrote: “The A31 in Hampshire is closed westbound between the M27 Cadnam Interchange and the A338 near Ringwood
“This is due to a serious collision being attended by Hampshire Police. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene dealing with traffic management.”
The AA currenly says: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A31 Westbound from M27 J1 (Cadnam) to A338 Salisbury Road.”
