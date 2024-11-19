Man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after crashing car into tree on A339
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just after midnight on Friday, November 15, the police received a report of a collision involved a silver Peugot 206 which left the road and crashed into a tree.
The incident happened on the A339, Kingsclere Road, between Basingstoke and Wolverton, and the driver, a man in his 60s from Berkshire, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries where he remains.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw vehicle matching this description in the area on that night.
“Do you have dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage that could assist our investigation? Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44240497537.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.