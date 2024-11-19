Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has sustained life threatening injuries after his car crashed into a tree.

Just after midnight on Friday, November 15, the police received a report of a collision involved a silver Peugot 206 which left the road and crashed into a tree.

Police appeal

The incident happened on the A339, Kingsclere Road, between Basingstoke and Wolverton, and the driver, a man in his 60s from Berkshire, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries where he remains.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw vehicle matching this description in the area on that night.