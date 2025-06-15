Police investigation launched after man in 20s dies in fatal Hampshire crash this weekend

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
Police have confirmed that a 26-year-old has died following a fatal crash in Hampshire.

A police appeal has been launched following a fatal crash involving a Range Rover and a cyclist yesterday evening (Saturday, June 14).

Officers received reports of a crash at approximately 7.33pm in Southampton Road, near Eastfield Lane (near Ringwood).

The cyclist, a 26-year-old man from Ringwood sadly died at the scene of the crash. A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “As part of our investigation we would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250261587.”

For more about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and how to report information to the police, click here.

