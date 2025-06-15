Police investigation launched after man in 20s dies in fatal Hampshire crash this weekend
A police appeal has been launched following a fatal crash involving a Range Rover and a cyclist yesterday evening (Saturday, June 14).
Officers received reports of a crash at approximately 7.33pm in Southampton Road, near Eastfield Lane (near Ringwood).
The cyclist, a 26-year-old man from Ringwood sadly died at the scene of the crash. A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “As part of our investigation we would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it.
“If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44250261587.”