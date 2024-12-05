Man in 80's sustains life threatening injuries after car ploughs into wall in Gosport
The police have launched an appeal for witnesses following reports a car had collided with a wall on Privett Road in Gosport yesterday (December 4) at approximately 4:25pm.
A silver Volkswagen Tiguan was travelling on this road in the direction of Gosport, having come off the roundabout at Military Road when the collision occurred.
The driver, an 87-year-old man from Gosport, suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.
“Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240528703.”