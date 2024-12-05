A man in his 80’s has been hospitalised with life threatening injuries after his car ploughed into a wall.

The police have launched an appeal for witnesses following reports a car had collided with a wall on Privett Road in Gosport yesterday (December 4) at approximately 4:25pm.

A silver Volkswagen Tiguan was travelling on this road in the direction of Gosport, having come off the roundabout at Military Road when the collision occurred.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240528703.”