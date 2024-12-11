Mayhem on A27 westbound and hefty delays following obstruction on road
An obstruction on the A27 is causing hefty delays which are building.
There are delays of 15 minutes on the A27 westbound due to an object on the road at Portsbridge Roundabout.
The AA says: “Partially blocked and delays due to obstruction on the road on A27 Westbound at M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).
“Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
