Major roadworks and road closures in and around Portsmouth including M27, M275, A27 and A3 this week
• Northbound Mile End Road, until May 23 temporarily reduced to one lane between the Portico offices and Rudmore Roundabout to allow for SSE to carry out phase 1 of works to install electrical cables to upgrade the power supply to Portsmouth International Port.
• M275/A27 interchange, until to 6am May 14 , moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M275 and M27 both directions, link road and lane closure for technology works.
• A27 westbound, until 6am May 14, north of Portsmouth, link and lane closure for technology work.
• Clarendon Road, Portsmouth, until May 16, road closure for repairs - junction of Brandon Road.
• Eastney Road, Portsmouth at junction with Bransbury Road, until May 16. No left turn, New crossing improvements corner of Bransbury Road.
• A27 eastbound, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, Eastern Road to Warblington, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A3(M) southbound, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, junction 4 to 3, lane closure for technology works.
• Velder Avenue, Portsmouth, (overnight) until May 20, road closure for carriageway resurfacing from the junction of Moorings Way to Milton Road
• A27 eastbound, 9pm May 20 to 7am May 21, Harts Farm to Langstone, Slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27 both directions, from 10.30pm May 21 to 7am May 22, Eastern Road to Warblington,Slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.
• M275 southbound, until May 29, Lane 1 closure at Tipner on slip road, replacing the environmental barrier.
• Middlesex Road, Portsmouth, until May 30, road closure while a new raised crossing is installed outside Co Op.
• M27, until 6am May 31 2026, both directions, junction 9 to, junction 11, Narrow lanes for Hampshire County Council major works.
• Paulsgrove Junction, Portsmouth, until June 22, lane closures around the junction for traffic light upgrades.
• M27 both directions, ongoing until 2026 speed restrictions and contraflow for ongoing upgrade project from Hamble to Hedge End.
• M27 both directions, March 31 2025 to May 31 2026, Jct 9 to Jct 11. Narrow lanes for ongoing works to upgrade Jct 10.
• Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, ongoing to summer 2026, from the Hovertravel terminal to Blue Reef for sea defence works and changes to make the road one way.