Mobility scooter user seriously injured after being hit by stolen car on A3 in Waterlooville

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a stolen car in Waterlooville.

He was riding a mobility scooter when he was involved in a collision at the junction of London Road with Winifred Road at around 12.30pm today.

Paramedics at the scene of the accident on the A3 London Road in Waterlooville. Picture: John Dyer

An air ambulance landed at the scene and the road has been closed.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said: ‘We received a 999 call at 12:36 with the caller reporting a collision between a car and a male on a mobility scooter at the junction of London Road with Winifred Road in Waterlooville.

‘We sent two ambulances, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the incident.

‘The approximately 45-year-old male on the mobility scooter has suffered multiple, serious injuries and has been taken by road to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Southampton, with the air ambulance team travelling with him.’

Police have said that the road is likely to remain closed in both directions for two more hours.

A 22-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent, using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody at this time.