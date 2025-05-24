The reopening of Fratton Station footbridge has been delayed again after setbacks in the project to restore and strengthen it.

Structural and restoration work is being carried out by Network Rail at the 127-year-old bridge which connects the station to Goldsmith Avenue and has resulted in its closure on February 2.

Work was originally due to have been completed at the end of April, which was then pushed back to May. But now Network Rail has again announced a further delay with a reopening date now pencilled in for July.

It said: “We’ve experienced setbacks during the project; additional steel work repairs were required to strengthen the structure, and it’s taken longer than expected to sympathetically restore the heritage masonry arch so that it is structurally sound.

“We now expect to reopen the footbridge in July 2025. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and thank you for bearing with us during the hold up!”

While the footbridge is closed passengers are required to walk around to the bridge on top of Fratton Road to access Goldsmith Avenue.