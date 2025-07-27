Fresh lane closures are set to return at the M27/M275 interchange next month as the £5million project to repair the bridges at Hilsea continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane closures will be reinstated eastbound nightly from August 4 to 7 and westbound from August 18 to 21, both from 9pm to 6am, following the earlier lane closures as part of the project on safety grounds.

As previously reported by The News, five months of maintenance works on the two bridges on the M27 between junction 12 and Hilsea Interchange started in June with overnight lane closures in place to facilitate the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An example of the structural wear and tear on the bridges at the M27 Junction 12 interchange | NH

One bridge carries the M27 carriageway eastbound and the other westbound, over the Portsbridge Roundabout at the interchange which links the A27 and the M275, with images previously shared by National Highways showing the aging structure and why there is a need for repairs.

Expansion joints will be replaced on both bridges and waterproofing and resurfacing will take place, as well as repairs to the concrete underneath both bridges, and drainage upgraded to maintain safety.

The National Highways project team carrying out a structural assessment of the north IBM bridge | NH

From September onwards there will be some full weekend closures, and again they will take place in one direction at a time to limit disruption as much as possible and National Highways although the dates for this have not been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways has said the closures will be timed to avoid Portsmouth Football Club’s home fixtures to reduce the amount of disruption caused.

Check the National Highways website regularly for up to date information here.