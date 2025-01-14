A3 closures this weekend as part of huge M25 multi-million pound upgrade of the junction
National Highways is cllosing the A3 in both directions at 9pm on Friday, January 17 until 6am on Monday, January 20 to between the M25 junction 10 interchange and Send B2215/A247.
This is so it can install Cockcrow Bridge which will be the UK’s first heathland bridge as part of the massive works being carried out at the interchange used by drivers from the Hampshire area which is the busiest in the country.
Diversions are:
It is one of a number of closures which have taken place on the A3 and M25 as part of the huge three-year project due to be completed this summer.
