Motorists are braced for more disruption this weekend as the A3 is set to be closed in both directions as part of the upgrade of its junction with the M25

National Highways is cllosing the A3 in both directions at 9pm on Friday, January 17 until 6am on Monday, January 20 to between the M25 junction 10 interchange and Send B2215/A247.

A previous closure in the area as part of the project saw National Highways close the M25 for the construction and installation of a bridge. Photo: National Highways

This is so it can install Cockcrow Bridge which will be the UK’s first heathland bridge as part of the massive works being carried out at the interchange used by drivers from the Hampshire area which is the busiest in the country.

Diversions are:

Southbound: the diversion route will be via Cobham, Chessington, Great Bookham and Effingham, rejoining the A3 at Send.

Northbound: the diversion route will be via East Clandon, Effingham, Fetcham and then onto the M25 towards Wisley.

It is one of a number of closures which have taken place on the A3 and M25 as part of the huge three-year project due to be completed this summer.

For more details visit the National Highways website.