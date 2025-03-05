M27: More misery as new 50mph restrictions and road closures are planned as part of junction 10 works
Hampshire County Council has said the traffic management is necessary to safely reduce the number of lanes on the motorway from four to three near Fareham. This ensures the safety of passing motorway users and construction staff working on the embankments, particularly around the area of a new underpass which will be created by the scheme.
Some full closures and partial overnight lane closures will be taking place in March and April with some limited to between Junctions 9 and 10, while others will extend between Junctions 9 and 11.
On top of this the lane reduction and 50mph speed limit on this section of the M27 will be in place for approximately 12 months whilst the project is underway.
This adds to the traffic woe already faced by motorists regularly using the M27, with speed and lane restrictions already in place near the River Hamble and Hedge End as part of other improvements.
As previously reported by The News, the improvements are being made to the M27 Junction 10 to support the development of Welborne Garden Village, a new community of up to 6.000 homes and community facilities. Currently you can only leave the M27 at this junction when travelling westbound, and only join the M27 when travelling eastbound. When complete, the works will enable traffic to enter and exit in both directions.
Hampshire County Council is overseeing the scheme, working closely with National Highways with the scheme being funded by Buckland Group, the developer of Welborne Garden Village and by Homes England. Road users are advised that lane reductions and closures can be subject to changes at short notice.
Lane closure dates:
M27 eastbound and westbound overnight: Lanes 1, 2 and 3 closures will take place as required (Lane 4 will remain open for traffic):
- Monday 17 to Thursday 20 March between 9pm and 6am
- Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 March between 9pm and 6am
Additional closures between 9pm and 6am:
- Sunday 30 March – westbound lane 4 closure for drainage surveys
- Monday 31 March – eastbound lane closures 1,2 and 3 for barrier installation
- Tuesday 1 April – westbound lane closures 1, 2 and 3 for barrier installation
- Monday 7 April to Wednesday 9 April - westbound lane closures 1 and 2 for the delivery of large metal construction materials
Full overnight closure dates:
Eastbound
M27 eastbound full overnight closure between junctions 9 and 11 (between Whiteley and Fareham) will take place:
• Sunday 30 March between 9pm and 6am (Monday 31 March) for one night
• Thursday 3 April between 9pm and 6am (Friday 4 April) for one night as a contingency if needed
The works will enable the closure of lane 1 between the junctions, along with the installation of a 50-mph speed restriction, and safety cameras.
A signed diversion will direct road users between junctions 9 and 11 via the A27. When the junction 10 eastbound entry slip road is closed, a signed diversion will direct road users between junctions 10 and 11 via the A27.
Westbound
M27 westbound full overnight closure between junctions 11 and 9 (between Fareham and Whiteley) will take place:
- Monday 31 March between 9pm and 6am (Tuesday 1 April) for one night.
- Friday 4 April between 9pm and 6am (Saturday 5 April) for one night as a contingency if needed.
The works will enable the closure of lane 1 between the junctions, along with the installation of a 50-mph speed restriction, and safety cameras. A signed diversion will direct road users between junctions 11 and 9 via the A27.
For more information about the diversion routes for the overnight closures visit: https://one.network/. General updates will be available on the scheme webpages: hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/m27junction10
