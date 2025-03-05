More 50mph misery is planned on the M27 as well as road and lane closures as part of the work to create a new-look junction 10 to support the new Welborne Garden Village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council has said the traffic management is necessary to safely reduce the number of lanes on the motorway from four to three near Fareham. This ensures the safety of passing motorway users and construction staff working on the embankments, particularly around the area of a new underpass which will be created by the scheme.

Some full closures and partial overnight lane closures will be taking place in March and April with some limited to between Junctions 9 and 10, while others will extend between Junctions 9 and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of this the lane reduction and 50mph speed limit on this section of the M27 will be in place for approximately 12 months whilst the project is underway.

Image of construction site alongside the M27 - copyright Hampshire County Council: | HCC

This adds to the traffic woe already faced by motorists regularly using the M27, with speed and lane restrictions already in place near the River Hamble and Hedge End as part of other improvements.

As previously reported by The News, the improvements are being made to the M27 Junction 10 to support the development of Welborne Garden Village, a new community of up to 6.000 homes and community facilities. Currently you can only leave the M27 at this junction when travelling westbound, and only join the M27 when travelling eastbound. When complete, the works will enable traffic to enter and exit in both directions.

Hampshire County Council is overseeing the scheme, working closely with National Highways with the scheme being funded by Buckland Group, the developer of Welborne Garden Village and by Homes England. Road users are advised that lane reductions and closures can be subject to changes at short notice.

Artist's impression of Welborne Village Centre | Buckland Development

Lane closure dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M27 eastbound and westbound overnight: Lanes 1, 2 and 3 closures will take place as required (Lane 4 will remain open for traffic):

Monday 17 to Thursday 20 March between 9pm and 6am

Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 March between 9pm and 6am

Additional closures between 9pm and 6am:

Sunday 30 March – westbound lane 4 closure for drainage surveys

Monday 31 March – eastbound lane closures 1,2 and 3 for barrier installation

Tuesday 1 April – westbound lane closures 1, 2 and 3 for barrier installation

Monday 7 April to Wednesday 9 April - westbound lane closures 1 and 2 for the delivery of large metal construction materials

Full overnight closure dates:

Eastbound

M27 eastbound full overnight closure between junctions 9 and 11 (between Whiteley and Fareham) will take place:

• Sunday 30 March between 9pm and 6am (Monday 31 March) for one night

• Thursday 3 April between 9pm and 6am (Friday 4 April) for one night as a contingency if needed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works will enable the closure of lane 1 between the junctions, along with the installation of a 50-mph speed restriction, and safety cameras.

A signed diversion will direct road users between junctions 9 and 11 via the A27. When the junction 10 eastbound entry slip road is closed, a signed diversion will direct road users between junctions 10 and 11 via the A27.

Westbound

M27 westbound full overnight closure between junctions 11 and 9 (between Fareham and Whiteley) will take place:

Monday 31 March between 9pm and 6am (Tuesday 1 April) for one night.

Friday 4 April between 9pm and 6am (Saturday 5 April) for one night as a contingency if needed.

The works will enable the closure of lane 1 between the junctions, along with the installation of a 50-mph speed restriction, and safety cameras. A signed diversion will direct road users between junctions 11 and 9 via the A27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the diversion routes for the overnight closures visit: https://one.network/ . General updates will be available on the scheme webpages: hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/m27junction10