A27: Motorcyclist hospitalised in Portchester crash after traffic incident blocked major road
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision which blocked a major road.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to West Street in Portchester this afternoon (February 5), which was completely blocked between Cornaway Lane Roundabout and West Street Roundabout due to a collision. Traffic in the area is still delayed.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.42pm to a collision on West Street, Portchester. This involved a car and a motorbike. The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."
You can stay up to date with incidents in the area here. More details to follow.