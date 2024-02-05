Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to West Street in Portchester this afternoon (February 5), which was completely blocked between Cornaway Lane Roundabout and West Street Roundabout due to a collision. Traffic in the area is still delayed.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.42pm to a collision on West Street, Portchester. This involved a car and a motorbike. The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."