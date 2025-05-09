Motorcyclist sustains serious and potentially life changing injuries following crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 17:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist has sustained potentially life changing injuries following a serious crash.

A woman in her 30s has sustained serious and potential life changing injuries following a serious crash.

The collision happened on Derby Road, Eastleigh at approximately 4.25pm on Tuesday, May 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police looking for a missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury have found a body.Police looking for a missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury have found a body.
Police looking for a missing narrowboat owner with links to Banbury have found a body.

The collision, which happened at the junction with Hardy Road and Nutbeem Road, involved a blue Ford Focus and a grey Peugeot Tweet motorcycle.

The police have launched an appeal for information after the rider of the motorcycle was hospitalised with injuries.

Contact the police if you have any dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident. If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250197000.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireTrafficPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice