Motorcyclist sustains serious and potentially life changing injuries following crash
A woman in her 30s has sustained serious and potential life changing injuries following a serious crash.
The collision happened on Derby Road, Eastleigh at approximately 4.25pm on Tuesday, May 6.
The collision, which happened at the junction with Hardy Road and Nutbeem Road, involved a blue Ford Focus and a grey Peugeot Tweet motorcycle.
The police have launched an appeal for information after the rider of the motorcycle was hospitalised with injuries.
Contact the police if you have any dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident. If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250197000.
