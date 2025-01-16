Motorcyclist sustains serious injury to arm following crash on A27 in Portchester
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries to his arm following a crash on the A27.
The police have launched an appeal following a road traffic collision on the A27, Southampton Road, Portchester.
The crash happened between Hamilton Road and Sedgefield Close and it involved a silver Volkswagen Passat and a motorcycle.
The motorcycle belonged to a private medical company and had distinctive green and yellow ambulance-style livery.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, please contact the police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.