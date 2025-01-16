Motorcyclist sustains serious injury to arm following crash on A27 in Portchester

Sophie Lewis
Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 11:19 GMT
A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries to his arm following a crash on the A27.

The police have launched an appeal following a road traffic collision on the A27, Southampton Road, Portchester.

The crash happened between Hamilton Road and Sedgefield Close and it involved a silver Volkswagen Passat and a motorcycle.

Traffic

The motorcycle belonged to a private medical company and had distinctive green and yellow ambulance-style livery.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered a serious arm injury.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, please contact the police.

You can call 101 quoting reference 44250019368 or report online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more.

