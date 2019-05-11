Motorists warned of M27 delays after crash 

DRIVERS are being warned that they face delays on the M27 this morning.

A lane is currently blocked on the westbound carriageway following a road traffic incident (RTI).

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE twitter account is warning that two lanes out of three have been closed between J7 for Hedge End and J5 for Eastleigh this morning.

They tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 2 and 3 have now been CLOSED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to the ongoing RTI, now approx 40 mins delay back past J7.’

With motorists warned of 40 minute delays currently on the motorway.

READ MORE: M27 and A27: Major Portsmouth roads to be closed overnight for street lighting work

Motorists are being warned of delays

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

READ MORE: Warnings of ‘potential catastrophe’ at Portsmouth rail stations due to trespassing incidents

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.