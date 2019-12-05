Motorists warned of M27 delays after crash

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned that they are facing delays on the M27 this morning.

Two lanes are blocked at junction 7, for Hedge End, on the westbound carriageway following a crash.

Two lanes are blocked on the M27. Picture: Highways England

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE twitter account is warning that there are delays of 30 minutes stretching back to junction 9.

They tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - two lanes remain BLOCKED due to an RTI at J7/A334 #HedgeEnd, approx 30 minute delays heading back towards J9/A27 #ParkGate.’

