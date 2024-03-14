Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 307 displays will be created and installed over the Portsmouth area to encourage more people to use public transport. Portsmouth City Council is pushing ahead with its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), where 95 per cent of stops will have these information screens.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: "We often hear requests for clearer information at bus stops, and I'm excited to share that we're installing screens throughout the city to provide passengers with the details they need for a hassle-free journey. Our aim is to make bus travel accessible and straightforward for everyone."

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson believes new screens will encourage more people in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham to use buses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new screens will have a push button on the bus stop which can be pressed for passengers to hear the information displayed on them. PCC said passengers have been asking them for more real time listings on these points. Vix technology, an automation company, is installing the screens throughout the summer. Some will be set up at bus shelters, while others will be on poles.

They will use GPS data to track the buses to give accurate details of when they will arrive. Other information such as weather reports and news updates will also be displayed. Daniel Jacklin, business development manager at Vix Technology, said: "We’re excited about the upcoming partnership with Portsmouth City Council, as we expand our real-time information displays to over 300 more bus stops in the city.