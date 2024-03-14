Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lloyds Banking Group confirmed the Halifax branch on Cosham High Street will be closing on July 1. The cash machine outside the Cosham branch will also be shut down. A total of 46 Lloyds and Halifax locations are becoming a thing of the past, including the Andover High Street Halifax on July 25.

Halifax in Cosham High Street will be closing soon, with the company blaming reducing footfall for the closure. Picture: Google Street View.

The nearest branches which Cosham residents can use are in Commercial Road, Portsmouth City Centre, and the Waterlooville branch in 111 London Road. In the branch review on the Halifax website, the report said customer transactions have fallen by 41 per cent from November 2018 to November 2023. They added that cash machine usage had dropped by 39 per cent from the same time frame.

A total 631 customers used the counter or the immediate deposit machine at least four times in six months from November 2023 - with the most popular demographic being aged between 55 and 74, the report said.

The bank added that 79 per cent of customers have used other branches, online banking or telephone banking as an alternative in the six months from November 2023. Addressing the closure, Halifax said: "Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch. Most customers are now using our mobile app, internet banking or calling us instead, which means they are using branches, including the Cosham branch much less."

All Lloyds and Halifax closures across the UK

Halifax

5 Great Darkgate Street Aberystwyth Wales SY23 1DE - 29/07/2024

14 Canon Street Aberdare Wales CF44 7AP - 29/07/2024

4 Cross Street Abergavenny Wales NP7 5EH - 05/08/2024

73 York Road York England YO24 4LL - 15/01/2025

26 Bondgate Within Alnwick, Northumberland, England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025

3/3A High Street Andover England SP10 1LJ - 25/07/2024

20 High Street Biggleswade England SG18 0JL - 31/07/2024

10 High Street Cosham England PO6 3BZ - 01/07/2024

38 The Parade Exmouth England EX8 1RF - 07/08/2024

3 The Bridge Frome England BA11 1AR - 02/07/2024

10 Victoria Place Haverfordwest Wales SA61 2LR - 08/08/2024

53 High Street Keynsham England BS31 1DS - 14/01/2025

186 High Road Loughton England IG10 1DW - 19/08/2024

58 Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 4DS - 27/03/2024

4/8 Longfield Centre Prestwich England M25 1AY - 05/09/2024

31 High Street Redhill England RH1 1RG - 22/08/2024

1 King Street Saffron Walden England CB10 1HE - 26/06/2024

30/34 High Street Sheffield England S1 2GE - 09/07/2024

84 North Street Sudbury England CO10 1RF - 12/08/2024

61 Main Street Garforth England LS25 1AF - 02/07/2024

49 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025

67 Baxtergate Whitby England YO21 1HB - 14/01/2025

88 High Street Midsomer Norton England BA3 2DE - 21/08/2024

Lloyds

445 Kingsbury Road Kingsbury England NW9 9DX - 03/07/2024

55 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025

6 Chesterton Place, Chester Road Newquay England TR7 2RU - 04/12/2024

8 Ock Street Abingdon England OX14 5AP - 24/07/2024

14 High Street Cardigan Wales SA43 1JW - 27/06/2024

Church Street Malpas England SY14 8NX - 20/08/2024

50 High Street Ross-on-Wye England HR9 5HJ - 02/12/2024

75 Cheap Street Sherborne England DT9 3BD - 16/01/2025

13 St Thomas Centre Exeter England EX4 1DF - 05/08/2024

210 Commercial Road London England E1 2JR - 06/08/2024

24 Bondgate Within Alnwick, Northumberland, England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025

2 Silver Street Ilminster England TA19 0DL - 14/08/2024

125 High Street Marlborough England SN8 1LU - 25/11/2024

13-14 Cornmarket Thame England OX9 2BN - 02/12/2024

Unit 3, 20 Market Place Wokingham England RG40 1AP - 08/07/2024

63-67 Newland Avenue Hull England HU5 3BG - 14/01/2025

44 St Peters Avenue Cleethorpes England DN35 8HL - 05/12/2024

40 The Square Market Harborough England LE16 7PA - 04/12/2024

1 Marlborough, Seaham, County Durham, SR7 7SD - 19/06/2024

257 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024

4 Three Tuns Parade, Stafford Road Wolverhampton England WV10 6BA - 11/09/2024

139-141 Barnsley Road South Elmsall England WF9 2AA - 16/01/2025