Halifax bank in Cosham closing soon alongside Lloyds branches across the UK - when and why is it shutting
Lloyds Banking Group confirmed the Halifax branch on Cosham High Street will be closing on July 1. The cash machine outside the Cosham branch will also be shut down. A total of 46 Lloyds and Halifax locations are becoming a thing of the past, including the Andover High Street Halifax on July 25.
The nearest branches which Cosham residents can use are in Commercial Road, Portsmouth City Centre, and the Waterlooville branch in 111 London Road. In the branch review on the Halifax website, the report said customer transactions have fallen by 41 per cent from November 2018 to November 2023. They added that cash machine usage had dropped by 39 per cent from the same time frame.
A total 631 customers used the counter or the immediate deposit machine at least four times in six months from November 2023 - with the most popular demographic being aged between 55 and 74, the report said.
The bank added that 79 per cent of customers have used other branches, online banking or telephone banking as an alternative in the six months from November 2023. Addressing the closure, Halifax said: "Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch. Most customers are now using our mobile app, internet banking or calling us instead, which means they are using branches, including the Cosham branch much less."
All Lloyds and Halifax closures across the UK
Halifax
5 Great Darkgate Street Aberystwyth Wales SY23 1DE - 29/07/2024
14 Canon Street Aberdare Wales CF44 7AP - 29/07/2024
4 Cross Street Abergavenny Wales NP7 5EH - 05/08/2024
73 York Road York England YO24 4LL - 15/01/2025
26 Bondgate Within Alnwick, Northumberland, England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025
3/3A High Street Andover England SP10 1LJ - 25/07/2024
20 High Street Biggleswade England SG18 0JL - 31/07/2024
10 High Street Cosham England PO6 3BZ - 01/07/2024
38 The Parade Exmouth England EX8 1RF - 07/08/2024
3 The Bridge Frome England BA11 1AR - 02/07/2024
10 Victoria Place Haverfordwest Wales SA61 2LR - 08/08/2024
53 High Street Keynsham England BS31 1DS - 14/01/2025
186 High Road Loughton England IG10 1DW - 19/08/2024
58 Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, DL5 4DS - 27/03/2024
4/8 Longfield Centre Prestwich England M25 1AY - 05/09/2024
31 High Street Redhill England RH1 1RG - 22/08/2024
1 King Street Saffron Walden England CB10 1HE - 26/06/2024
30/34 High Street Sheffield England S1 2GE - 09/07/2024
84 North Street Sudbury England CO10 1RF - 12/08/2024
61 Main Street Garforth England LS25 1AF - 02/07/2024
49 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025
67 Baxtergate Whitby England YO21 1HB - 14/01/2025
88 High Street Midsomer Norton England BA3 2DE - 21/08/2024
Lloyds
445 Kingsbury Road Kingsbury England NW9 9DX - 03/07/2024
55 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025
6 Chesterton Place, Chester Road Newquay England TR7 2RU - 04/12/2024
8 Ock Street Abingdon England OX14 5AP - 24/07/2024
14 High Street Cardigan Wales SA43 1JW - 27/06/2024
Church Street Malpas England SY14 8NX - 20/08/2024
50 High Street Ross-on-Wye England HR9 5HJ - 02/12/2024
75 Cheap Street Sherborne England DT9 3BD - 16/01/2025
13 St Thomas Centre Exeter England EX4 1DF - 05/08/2024
210 Commercial Road London England E1 2JR - 06/08/2024
24 Bondgate Within Alnwick, Northumberland, England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025
2 Silver Street Ilminster England TA19 0DL - 14/08/2024
125 High Street Marlborough England SN8 1LU - 25/11/2024
13-14 Cornmarket Thame England OX9 2BN - 02/12/2024
Unit 3, 20 Market Place Wokingham England RG40 1AP - 08/07/2024
63-67 Newland Avenue Hull England HU5 3BG - 14/01/2025
44 St Peters Avenue Cleethorpes England DN35 8HL - 05/12/2024
40 The Square Market Harborough England LE16 7PA - 04/12/2024
1 Marlborough, Seaham, County Durham, SR7 7SD - 19/06/2024
257 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024
4 Three Tuns Parade, Stafford Road Wolverhampton England WV10 6BA - 11/09/2024
139-141 Barnsley Road South Elmsall England WF9 2AA - 16/01/2025
L7 Church Street Clitheroe England BB7 2DD - 07/08/2024