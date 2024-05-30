Portsmouth bus travel: New Gosport and Fareham route introduced with changes to X4 and X5 - what are they
First Bus South has introduced the number 5 service which runs between Gosport and Fareham bus stations. It stops near the War Memorial Hospital, in Stubbington Village, near Fareham College and elsewhere.
It follows the route of the original X5, operating between Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Stubbington and Fareham. Buses run every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday, and hourly on Sunday.
First Bus has extended the X5 route to start and finish at The Hard Interchange - running in the same direction as the X4. The X5 will now run in the evenings between Fareham and Portsmouth from Monday to Saturday, with new buses every hour.
The changes came into effect last Sunday (May 26). The X4 route has been altered, with vehicles now operating later in the evenings and running between Fareham and Portsmouth on an hourly basis. Further information and full timetables can be found on the First Bus website.
