Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new bus route has been introduced while passengers in Gosport and Fareham are getting used to a new timetable.

First Bus South has introduced the number 5 service which runs between Gosport and Fareham bus stations. It stops near the War Memorial Hospital, in Stubbington Village, near Fareham College and elsewhere.

Changes have been made to the X4 and X5 routes which run in Gosport and Fareham, with a new 5 service being introduced. Pictured at the latest electric buses in Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

It follows the route of the original X5, operating between Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Stubbington and Fareham. Buses run every 30 minutes from Monday to Saturday, and hourly on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Bus has extended the X5 route to start and finish at The Hard Interchange - running in the same direction as the X4. The X5 will now run in the evenings between Fareham and Portsmouth from Monday to Saturday, with new buses every hour.