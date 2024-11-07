New road is being created at Isle of Wight ferry terminal with temporary check-in arrangements in place

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 7th Nov 2024, 23:08 BST
Temporary changes are in place at the Isle of Wight Ferry terminal with work underway to create a new road at its entrance.

Work began this week and will continue until December 16 which will see the the road at the entrance to the port replaced to make it more durable to cope with the heavy volumes of traffic.

A new road is being created at the Isle of Wight ferry terminal | Isle of Wight ferries

While the closure is in place, drivers accessing the port are being asked to check in at the Gunwharf Road car park and the appropriate time will be directed to enter the terminal via the exit.

If the carpark is full then staff will provide other instructions.

For more information visit www.wightlink.co.uk/plan-your-journey/service-status/portsmouth-gunwharf-entrance-works

