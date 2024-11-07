Temporary changes are in place at the Isle of Wight Ferry terminal with work underway to create a new road at its entrance.

Work began this week and will continue until December 16 which will see the the road at the entrance to the port replaced to make it more durable to cope with the heavy volumes of traffic.

While the closure is in place, drivers accessing the port are being asked to check in at the Gunwharf Road car park and the appropriate time will be directed to enter the terminal via the exit.

If the carpark is full then staff will provide other instructions.

For more information visit www.wightlink.co.uk/plan-your-journey/service-status/portsmouth-gunwharf-entrance-works