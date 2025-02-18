Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Night-time lane closures are set to be in place on the A27 at Titchfield as part of the construction of a new housing development by Hampshire Homes.

The next phase of the roadworks on the A27 Southampton Road, Titchfield, will start on or around Monday, February 24, to include relocated lane spacings and night-time lane closures, with single-lane access being maintained during the closures.

Hampshire Homes is constructing a new housing development on land east of the busy road and works connected with the development are scheduled to continue until autumn 2025.

Lane closures in A27 in Titchfield | (Pic: Adobe)

The latest works will see:

Week one, on or around February 24

Works to undertake service crossings across the A27

Works will be completed under a series of lane closures, permitting single lane access

All works will take place at night between the hours of 890 and 6am (9pm to 7am in exceptional circumstances)

Week two, on or around March 3

Works to southbound carriageway, involving relocated lane spacings to accommodate further works detailed below

All works will be completed under a series of lane closures, permitting single lane access

Includes service diversion, lane 1 widening, highway drainage works, toucan and footpath/ramp works, kerbing, infill and widening of carriageway, signage/street furniture, toucan barriers, night-time removal of barriers, temporary lining

Once complete, 95 affordable homes will be constructed, with 24 to be available as shared ownership and 71 homes allocated for social rent. More than 50 of the homes have already been completed, with work on the remaining homes to continue over the coming months.

Hampshire Homes has said that ‘every attempt will be made to limit disruption’.

Contact numbers for members of the public are: General enquiries: 01794 339933 and Out of hours and Emergency: 0330 0433030

For more information visit: www.hampshirehomesgroup.com