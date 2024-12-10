More than nine months of traffic misery is ahead on the A27 with night time lane closures as work continues to build new homes in Titchfield.

From January 6 2025 there will be months of roadworks on the A27 Southampton Road which will include night-time lane closures and associated traffic management as Hampshire Homes constructs a new housing development on land east of the busy road.

Once complete, 95 affordable homes will be constructed, with 24 to be available as shared ownership and 71 homes allocated for social rent. More than 50 of the homes have already been completed, with work on the remaining homes to continue over the coming months.

The first phase of works and traffic measures will begin on or soon after January 6 2025, and will continue until autumn 2025.

Phase 1:

Works to southbound carriageway, involving a single lane closure (lane 1, inside lane) only

Includes widening of carriageway, new kerb edging, crossing point (for new toucan crossing), resurfacing

Traffic management: the works area will be coned off, with a safety zone at either end, up to Segensworth roundabout

There will also be lane closures on Segensworth roundabout to deter motorists from entering the closed lane

All works will take place at night between the hours of 8pm and 6am (7pm-7am in exceptional circumstances)

Phase 2:

Works to central reservation, single lane closure in either direction, southbound and northbound (lane 2, outside lane)

Includes drainage, kerbing, toucan crossing on central reservation, surfacing, carriageway widening

Traffic management: the works area will be coned off, with a safety zone on approach (northbound). For southbound traffic, there will be lane closures on Segensworth roundabout to direct traffic to the correct lane

All works will take place at night between the hours of 8pm and 6am (7pm-7am in exceptional circumstances)

Phase 3:

Works to northbound carriageway (lane 1, inside lane) only

Includes toucan crossing installation/commissioning, drainage, kerbing, visibility splays, crossings

Traffic management: works will be coned off on the inside lane, with a safety zone on approach. No diversions will be required

All works will take place at night between the hours of 8pm and 6am (7pm-7am in exceptional circumstances)

Carriageway surfacing:

Works to northbound lane 1, northbound lane 2, southbound lane 1, southbound lane 2

Road closures to take place, nights only

Hampshire homes has said every attempt will be made to limit disruption which is why most of the works will take place outside of peak hours, and that in the daytime there may be works on the verges and land adjacent to the road.

Contact numbers for members of the public are: general enquiries: 01794 339933; emergency: 01725 517139; out of hours: 0330 043303