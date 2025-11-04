Emergency services have raced to the scene of a crash involving a bus, a van and a car this morning, resulting in a major road closure.

As a result, there is currently no access on or off of Hayling Island, and heavy congestion is expected until the road reopens.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit wrote to Facebook, saying: “Langstone Road is closed from the Havant roundabout and there is no access in or out of Hayling Island.The collision involved a bus, a van and a car.

“We are working with colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to recover the vehicles and the road will remain closed while this takes place.

“We will update you once the road has been re-opened.”

The AA says: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash, bus, van and car involved on A3023 Havant Road both ways from Mill Lane to Northney Road.”

No injuries have been reported following the crash.

More updates to follow.