Major engineering works on the railway at Fareham will mean there will be no trains running between Portsmouth and Southampton over Easter.

Bus replacement services will be operating between Fareham and Southampton between April 12 and 20 allowing Network Rail engineers to stabilise a railway cutting between Swanwick and Fareham.

Following previous landslips in the area, the cutting has been actively monitored to make sure it remains safe and a sheet piled wall will be installed, as well as adding rocks on the cutting slope to ensure stability.

Rail passengers are being advised to plan their journeys in advance over Easter as Network Rail delivers an £86m investment programme consisting of more than 300 upgrade projects across the country.

Engineers will take advantage of the nine-day closure to carry out other works including:

Repairs to strengthen the footbridge at Hamble station and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Vegetation management between Fareham and Swanwick to reduce the risk of trees or leaves falling on the railway.

Replacing 10 wheel timbers, the blocks that carry rails over a bridge, on the viaduct over the River Itchen between Bitterne and St Deny’s. The new wheel timbers will be a synthetic alternative (Fibre-reinforced Foamed Urethane) that will last 30 years longer than the current wooden versions and will require less maintenance.

Undertake rail maintenance work including rail testing and lubrication to ensure smoother and quieter journeys.

Hamble Railway Station | Network Rail

Changes to train services.

Saturday 12 April: Buses will replace trains between Eastleigh and Southampton Central, and between Southampton Central and Fareham. Services between Southampton Central and Salisbury, Bournemouth, Poole and Weymouth will be revised.

Sunday 13 April: Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Bournemouth, Eastleigh and Fareham, and between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier

Monday 14 April to Friday 18 April (Good Friday): Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Fareham, calling at all stations.

Saturday 19 April (Easter Saturday): Buses will replace trains between Southampton Central and Fareham, Southampton Central and Bournemouth, Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier, and Romsey and Southampton Central via Redbridge.

Sunday 20 April (Easter Sunday): Buses will replace trains between Eastleigh and Bournemouth, Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier, Romsey and Southampton Central via Redbridge, and Southampton Central and Fareham.

Monday 21 April (Easter Monday): All lines will reopen; however a Sunday (Bank Holiday) service will be in operation.

Other service changes taking place over Easter

From Saturday 19 April to Monday 21 April, buses will replace trains will run between Twickenham and Teddington via Strawberry Hill in south west London, while engineers upgrade the switches and crossings in the area, which allow the trains to change track.

Mark Goodall, Wessex route director for Network Rail, said: "We understand that shutting down such a large stretch of railway along the south coast will cause disruptions, and we sincerely apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.

“Traditionally, the school holidays see fewer people using the railway so it is better for the passenger and taxpayer to close the line to make these improvements over the course of nine days, rather than have several weekend closures. During this time, we encourage passengers to plan ahead and check before you travel.”

Peter Williams, customer and commercial director for South Western Railway, said: “Customers looking to travel with us over the Easter holidays should plan ahead, as buses will replace trains on our routes between Southampton Central, Bournemouth, Fareham and Romsey; Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier; and in the Strawberry Hill area.

“Journeys may take longer than usual, so we’re also advising customers to check before travelling using a journey planner. We appreciate our customers’ patience during these vitally important engineering works, which will improve reliability and provide better journeys.”

Jenny Saunders, customer service director for Southern said: “We’ll be running buses between Havant and Southampton Central for one week during the Easter break as engineers make the most of quieter days on the railway to deliver essential upgrade works.

“I’m sorry to anyone who may have to change plans due to these works, but know we’ll have staff on hand to help you on your way.

“Please do check a journey planner like the Southern website before you leave. There are works taking place across the network including near Eastbourne and London Victoria.”

The closures follow the recent works in Portsmouth. See the video embedded in this story for more.