Rail passengers planning to travel into London this half term are being urged to brace themselves with major engineering works meaning there will be no trains to the capital.

SWR will be putting on bus replacement services in October. Picture: Stuart Bailey

Bus replacement services will also operation on the South Western Railway services from Portsmouth to London Waterloo line between Guildford and Havant on October 26, 27 and 28 - the start of half term for many. This is as a result of engineering work which will be closing all lines.

There will also be some disruption on the line between London Waterloo and Richmond on October 27 and 28 with bus replacement services also in operation.

It comes as travellers have also been warned that no trains will run on parts of the National Rail and London Overground network during the October half term which may affect those travelling on Southern services through West Sussex towards London Victoria.

Network Rail said signalling control of the Crystal Palace, Peckham Rye and Tulse Hill areas will move from the Victoria Area Signalling Centre to the ‘state-of-the-art’ Three Bridges Rail Operating Centre from November.

The switch-on of the new signalling is the ‘culmination of three years of work’. Network Rail have installed 65 new signals, new signal gantries, two new power supply points and hundreds of kilometres of signalling, telecoms and power supply cables.

Southern is also warning its passengers of disruption

The following stations will have no Southern trains for seven days between Saturday, October 26 and Friday, November 1 inclusive: South Bermondsey; Queens Road Peckham; Peckham Rye; East Dulwich; North Dulwich; Tulse Hill; West Norwood; Gipsy Hill; Crystal Palace; Birkbeck; Beckenham Junction.

The following stations will have no Thameslink trains during the same period: Tulse Hill; Streatham; Mitcham Eastfields; Mitcham Junction; Hackbridge; Carshalton; Sutton; West Sutton; Sutton Common; St Helier; Morden South; South Merton; Wimbledon Chase; Wimbledon; Haydens Road; Tooting

The following stations will have no London Overground train service for seven days: Queens Road Peckham; Peckham Rye; Denmark Hill; Clapham High Street; Wandsworth Road.

Crystal Palace station will have no London Overground service for four days between Saturday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 29 inclusive.

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner at www.nationalrail.co.uk/plan-a-journey/.