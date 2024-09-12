No trains to run to London from Havant over crucial half term weekend with bus replacement service instead

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 14:53 BST
Rail passengers planning to travel into London this half term are being urged to brace themselves with major engineering works meaning there will be no trains to the capital.

SWR will be putting on bus replacement services in October. Picture: Stuart Baileyplaceholder image
SWR will be putting on bus replacement services in October. Picture: Stuart Bailey

Bus replacement services will also operation on the South Western Railway services from Portsmouth to London Waterloo line between Guildford and Havant on October 26, 27 and 28 - the start of half term for many. This is as a result of engineering work which will be closing all lines.

There will also be some disruption on the line between London Waterloo and Richmond on October 27 and 28 with bus replacement services also in operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as travellers have also been warned that no trains will run on parts of the National Rail and London Overground network during the October half term which may affect those travelling on Southern services through West Sussex towards London Victoria.

Network Rail said signalling control of the Crystal Palace, Peckham Rye and Tulse Hill areas will move from the Victoria Area Signalling Centre to the ‘state-of-the-art’ Three Bridges Rail Operating Centre from November.

The switch-on of the new signalling is the ‘culmination of three years of work’. Network Rail have installed 65 new signals, new signal gantries, two new power supply points and hundreds of kilometres of signalling, telecoms and power supply cables.

Southern is also warning its passengers of disruptionplaceholder image
Southern is also warning its passengers of disruption

The following stations will have no Southern trains for seven days between Saturday, October 26 and Friday, November 1 inclusive: South Bermondsey; Queens Road Peckham; Peckham Rye; East Dulwich; North Dulwich; Tulse Hill; West Norwood; Gipsy Hill; Crystal Palace; Birkbeck; Beckenham Junction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following stations will have no Thameslink trains during the same period: Tulse Hill; Streatham; Mitcham Eastfields; Mitcham Junction; Hackbridge; Carshalton; Sutton; West Sutton; Sutton Common; St Helier; Morden South; South Merton; Wimbledon Chase; Wimbledon; Haydens Road; Tooting

The following stations will have no London Overground train service for seven days: Queens Road Peckham; Peckham Rye; Denmark Hill; Clapham High Street; Wandsworth Road.

Crystal Palace station will have no London Overground service for four days between Saturday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 29 inclusive.

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner at www.nationalrail.co.uk/plan-a-journey/.

Related topics:HavantTrainsLondonNetwork RailPortsmouthDisruption

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice