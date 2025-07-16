Obstruction blocking road in Havant leads to heavy traffic in both directions
An obstruction on a road is causing significant delays this evening.
There is slow traffic on Park Road, Havant, in both directions this afternoon (July 16) due to an obstruction which is blocking the road.
The AA says: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on B2149 Park Road North both ways from Solent Road to Park Way.”
