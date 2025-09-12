Obstruction on road causing disruption for M27 drivers amid 23 minute delays
An obstruction on the road is causing disruption for M27 drivers this morning.
AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M271 Northbound from J1 Brownhill Way (Nursling) to M27 J3 (Southampton Docks).” Police have been approached for more details on the incident.
Meanwhile further along the motorway drivers are facing delays. The AA said: “Severe delays of 23 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.”