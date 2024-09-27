One lane blocked following collision on A303 between Bullington Cross and Overton Road

One lane is blocked due to an incident and delays are building.

A lane is blocked on the A303 eastbound between Bullington Cross, A34, and Overton Road, Micheldever Station. Delays are building in the area as a result and the AA has confirmed that the lane is blocked due to a crash.

