One lane blocked following collision on A303 between Bullington Cross and Overton Road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One lane is blocked due to an incident and delays are building.
A lane is blocked on the A303 eastbound between Bullington Cross, A34, and Overton Road, Micheldever Station. Delays are building in the area as a result and the AA has confirmed that the lane is blocked due to a crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.