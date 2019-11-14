One lane blocked on M27 after crash

Have your say

One lane is blocked on the M27 this afternoon after a crash.

The incident happened on the westbound route between junction 10 at Fareham and junction 10 at Park Gate.

Traffic information service Romanse said the first lane is currently blocked and delays are building as a result.

A photo from a traffic camera shows two vehicles in the lane affected.

Delays are stretching back to junction 12 at Port Solent.

