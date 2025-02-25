One lane closed on M27 eastbound near Fareham following stalled car
One lane has been closed on the M27 this morning.
The AA said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).”
As a result there are delays building in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.