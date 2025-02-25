One lane closed on M27 eastbound near Fareham following stalled car

One lane has been closed on the M27 this morning.

Drivers are facing delays on the M27 due to a lane closure following a stalled car.

The AA said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).”

As a result there are delays building in the area.

