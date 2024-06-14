One lane closed on M3 Southbound at J6 following collision

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Jun 2024, 08:03 BST
One lane is blocked on the entry slip road on the M3 following a collision.

One lane has been blocked on the entry slip for junction 6, A339, near Basingstoke due to a road traffic collision.

The AA route planner says: “Lane closed on entry ramp due to crash on M3 Southbound at J6.“

There are delays in the area. Click here for more information about travel updates.

