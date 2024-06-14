Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Portsmouth road will be closing one of its lanes as Southern Water continues to complete repair work.

Southern Water has confirmed that one lane of Eastern Road will be closed from Sunday, June 16 until the second week of July as engineers continue to fix the sewer pipe. The repairs have been onging for the past few months following a series of burst pipes and floods on the main road.

Southern Water has already completed phase one and two of the works required to repair the sewer pipe and phase three will continue this weekend after being delayed. The third phase began on May 12 and it was due to last for four weeks but ‘elements of the project are proving more of a technical challenge than expected.’

Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s Head of Wastewater Networks, said: “We apologise for the delay to the Eastern Road Phase 3 project and the further disruption this may cause residents, businesses and commuters. We will continue to update our website with further information as we have it.”

The Portsmouth City Council’s Facebook page said: “The cycle and footpath on east side of Eastern Road will remain closed throughout the work for the safety of everyone working and travelling through the area. Diversions are in place for people walking and cycling.