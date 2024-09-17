Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Hampshire’s most uneven roads will finally be rectified - but drivers will still have to wait another six months for work to start.

Harts Farm Way in Havant is well-known for its bumpy and uneven surface which rises and falls along long stretches of the road, especially in front of Broadmarsh Coastal Park leading to the household recycling centre.

This is as a result of the landscape and settlement of the subsoil, and its constant use by heavy vehicles accessing the industrials estate off the A27 and A3(M) interchange and cars travelling along the road can be visibly seen to be bouncing up and down as they travel.

Hampshire County Council has been aware of the condition of the road for quite some time and been monitoring the situation. However repair work was put on hold until after plans for more industrial units on land immediately adjacent to it came into fruition - something which has so far failed to materialise.

Now the council has confirmed that it will now no longer wait and the long-awaited works on the site will now take place next year.

A council spokesperson confirmed: “Work to resurface Harts Farm Way is currently scheduled to begin in March 2025.”