Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Hill Head.

Crews from 10 fire stations were called to tackle a large fire in Hill Head this morning, with local people asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut. Hill Head road was impassable while firefighters tackled the blaze. AA Traffic News reports that Old Street is shut both ways from Knights Bank Road to Cliff Road.

At about 2.30am, there was smoke and possible flames seen from The Osborne View in Hill Head near Fareham. Staff evacuated and no guests were staying there.

Crews from Fareham, Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Beaulieu, Romsey and Ringwood were called to tackle the significant fire in the roof space of the three-storey hotel and restaurant. Speaking to The News this afternoon, Incident Commander Simon Whelan explained that fire officers were dampening the last of the flames and working with the gas network SGN to ensure the area is safe.

Elsewhere in the county, Junction 5 to 9 of the M27 westbound, closed off after a fatal crash on Wednesday, are expected to remain shut until tonight, the highways authority has said.