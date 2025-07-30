Outbound flights across the UK impacted by a “technical issue” at Swanwick's air traffic control

Outbound flights across the UK have been impacted by a “technical issue” at air traffic control.

The issue was detected at the NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre which resulted in all outbound UK flights being affected, and the number of aircraft flying into London also limited on safety grounds.

After saying engineers were "working hard to resolve the problem", NATS said the issue's been resolved - and it is working to help clear the backlog

“Departures at all airports have resumed and we are working with affected airlines and airports to clear the backlog safely.

“We apologise to everyone affected by this issue. “

More as we have it.

