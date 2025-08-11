Overturned car partially blocks busy road in Fareham - police update
Police were at the scene of the incident on the A32 Gosport Road heading north. A picture showed a black car had crashed before coming to rest on its side by traffic lights near the Esso petrol station.
Police have now revealed details of the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We were called at 7.23am today (11 August) to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision and that a car had overturned on Gosport Road, Fareham. No injuries were reported.”
AA Traffic News had said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A32 Gosport Road northbound at Mill Road.”
A recovery truck attended the scene.