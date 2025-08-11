An overturned car partially blocked a busy road in Fareham this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A32 crash | Tony Clements

Police were at the scene of the incident on the A32 Gosport Road heading north. A picture showed a black car had crashed before coming to rest on its side by traffic lights near the Esso petrol station.

Police have now revealed details of the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We were called at 7.23am today (11 August) to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision and that a car had overturned on Gosport Road, Fareham. No injuries were reported.”

AA Traffic News had said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A32 Gosport Road northbound at Mill Road.”

A recovery truck attended the scene.