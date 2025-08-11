Overturned car partially blocks busy road in Fareham - police update

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
An overturned car partially blocked a busy road in Fareham this morning.

A32 crashplaceholder image
A32 crash | Tony Clements

Police were at the scene of the incident on the A32 Gosport Road heading north. A picture showed a black car had crashed before coming to rest on its side by traffic lights near the Esso petrol station.

Police have now revealed details of the incident, with a spokesperson saying: “We were called at 7.23am today (11 August) to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision and that a car had overturned on Gosport Road, Fareham. No injuries were reported.”

AA Traffic News had said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A32 Gosport Road northbound at Mill Road.”

A recovery truck attended the scene.

