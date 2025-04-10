Partially blocked road and heavy traffic following crash on A338 this afternoon
A crash on a busy A road has resulted in substantial traffic delays this afternoon (April 10).
The A338 northbound is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic following a crash.
The incident has caused delays between Hurn Road (Blackwater Junction, B3073) and Ringwood Road (Ashley Heath Interchange, A31).
