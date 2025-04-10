Partially blocked road and heavy traffic following crash on A338 this afternoon

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A crash on a busy A road has resulted in substantial traffic delays this afternoon (April 10).

The A338 northbound is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic following a crash.

The incident has caused delays between Hurn Road (Blackwater Junction, B3073) and Ringwood Road (Ashley Heath Interchange, A31).

For more information about the crash, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice