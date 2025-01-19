Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedestrian in his 60s has sustained serious injuries after being involved in a crash.

Between 6:20pm and 6:40pm on Friday, January 17, a silver Mercedes and a pedestrian collided in Imadene Crescent, near the junction with Liphook Road, Lindford.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries but they are not deemed life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information that could assist our investigation.

“Did you see what happened, or capture the collision on Dash Cam? Do you live locally and have CCTV or doorbell footage that may have captured the incident or the events leading up to it?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250024812.